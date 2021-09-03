The Hunt County Sheriff's Office has issued a notice, seeking a dangerous suspect who reportedly fled from the Hunt County Courthouse Thursday:
On Thursday, September 2, 2021, 28 year old Jakeiston Markeist Morris appeared for court hearing in the Hunt County Court at Law for a misdemeanor charge. The court bailiff was notified that Morris may have outstanding felony arrest warrants. The bailiff then made contact with Morris in reference to the warrants, at that time Morris fled from the courtroom. The bailiff notified Courthouse Security, by that time Morris had made it to the front doors and exited the building. Morris was last seen on Pickett Street in Greenville, possibly getting picked up in a vehicle.
Morris is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing approximately 190 pounds, Morris has outstanding felony warrants for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Manufacturing and Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG 1 >=4G<200G. Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones has reached out to two Federal Fugitive Task Force agencies for assistance in getting this fugitive apprehended.
Because of the nature of these warrants this individual is considered dangerous. Do not attempt to apprehend or approach this fugitive. If you see this suspect or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-453-6838 or your local law enforcement agency.
