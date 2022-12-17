More than 460 people found employment in Hunt County between October and November and there were more individuals on the job last month than during any other November in the county’s history.
But the job growth barely kept up with the demand, resulting in only a slight dip in the unemployment rate, according to a report issued Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission TWC).
Still, the agency noted employment statewide continued to set records.
In November 2022, Texas added a total of 33,600 jobs to reach 13,672,900, one year after first hitting an all-time high and surpassing the pre-pandemic jobs count in November 2021. The Texas economy added 657,600 positions annually while the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 4.0 percent in November.
“Texas continues to set employment records thanks to our growing workforce and world-class employers,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “The growth we’ve seen in the Lone Star State in the past year leads the nation.”
“Businesses continue to grow jobs in Texas thanks to the strength of the Texas economy, the diversity of industries investing here, and the best workforce in America,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas works when Texans work, and I am proud that we’ve again hit a new historic high for total jobs.
Hunt County’s unemployment rate was listed by the TWC at 3.7% in November, below the 3.8% reported in both October and September, and also below the 4.1% rate recorded in November 2021.
There were 46,070 people reported as employed in the county last month, an increase of 465 positions since October and also an increase of 2,103 people since November of last year.
There were 1,781 people reported as still seeking employment in October, five fewer than in October and 112 fewer than in November 2021.
The county’s Civilian Labor Force was reported to be 47,851 people last month, 460 more than in October and an increase of 1,991 people from)ct0ber 2021.
Local unemployment was at a record low of 3.3% during November 2019 band had risen to a record monthly high of 9.1% unemployment in November 2010.
