The Salvation Army Hunt County Service Center is partnering with the North Texas Food Bank to provide free food boxes to the community this week.
The giveaway is scheduled 9-11 a.m. Friday at the Senior Center Resources and Public Transit building, 4912 Lee Street in Greenville. The boxes will be offered to anyone needing food and pantry staples.
Additional information is available by calling the Salvation Army Hunt County Service Center at 903-455-1875, through email at TEX.HelpHuntCounty@USS.SalvationArmy.org, or on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/SalArmyGreenvilleTX
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.