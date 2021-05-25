Hunt County residents may get to see at least a portion of the full lunar eclipse early Wednesday morning, if the weather allows.
The Super Flower Full Moon is expected to be totally eclipsed and turn a shade of red during the eclipse. Hunt County is on the outer edges of the area of the western United States which is expected to be able to witness the event.
The eclipse itself is scheduled to last for two hours, 36 minutes, and 24 seconds. The totality is expected for 12 minutes, 37 seconds, starting at 3:47:39 a.m. Wednesday. The partial eclipse will begin at 4:44:58 a.m. and the full eclipse starts at 6:11:26 a.m.
The maximum portion of the eclipse is expected at 6:18:42 a.m. Wednesday, shortly before the moon sets at 6:24:03 a.m.
The National Weather Service forecast is calling for a slight chance of showers between late Tuesday night and early Wednesday, with a low of around 70 degrees.
