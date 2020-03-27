Hunt County is reporting its second case of a patient confirmed with COVID-19.
The office of County Judge Bobby Stovall issued a notice Friday morning,indicating the patient is a 50-64 year old male from the 75402 zip code south of Greenville. The County Health Authority is investigating the case, including the patient’s close contacts and immediate relatives with whom the patient has had contact. No additional details were immediately released.
The county reported its first confirmed case of a patient with the COVID-19 virus Tuesday morning, described as a 50-64 year old female from the southwest corner of the county.
