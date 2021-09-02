Hunt County has exceeded a grim milestone in the fight against COVID-19, as medical professionals across the state prepare to take a moment of silence to pay tribute to those on the front lines of the battle.
* The Texas Department of State Health Services indicated Hunt County had recorded 202 deaths attributed to COVID-19 as of Thursday, three more than on Tuesday and 11 more than on Aug. 20. The county has recorded 20 COVID-19 deaths since Aug. 8.
Hunt County had reported 6,816 cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Monday, 208 more than on Monday, with 1,587 probable cases,an increase of 116 cases in three days.
There were 597 active cases in the county as of Thursday, 133 more than had been reported Monday.
Hunt County had 7,806 estimated cumulative recoveries of the virus as of Thursday.
• According to the Dallas Fort Worth Hospital Council (DFWHC), Friday will mark 18 months since the first diagnosed case of COVID-19 in Texas. The group is asking for 5 minutes of silence from 12:00 noon to 12:05 p.m. Friday to honor all those who have been on the front lines treating and taking care of COVID patients.
• The Greenville ISD and Carevide are hosting a clinic for anyone 12 years and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Carevide will be administering the Pfizer vaccine and it will be available to anyone needing their first or second doses of the vaccine. The event will be open to the public, including students, teachers and families. Carevide will work with those receiving their first vaccine to be sure they will receive their second vaccine in the recommended timeframe.
The clinic will be from 4-7 p.m. today in the Greenville High School library.
• Carevide is also hosting a “Take Your Best Shot” community event between 4 and 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Community Seeds, 602 College Street in Lone Oak. The event is free to the public and no appointments are needed. Additional information is available by calling 903-455-5958.
• Numbers of those vaccinated in Hunt County and in each county across the state are available online at https://tinyurl.com/29mgxxan Multiple locations in Greenville and Hunt County have doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines available, with a list online at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/
