Hunt County remains under an elevated threat for grass and wild fires, and continues to be under dangerous drought conditions and there is no relief in sight.
The Texas A&M Forest Service is again listing Hunt County and the surrounding area of the state under a “very high” level of fire danger today, as temperatures rise and with winds gusting out of the south.
The agency is also reporting the county is under “critically dry” conditions, as there has been little rain the in the past few weeks and with none in the upcoming forecast.
Hunt County is under a ban on outdoor burning. The ban prohibits the outdoor burning of trash or other items in any of the unincorporated areas of Hunt County. A violation of the ordinance can result in a fine of up to $500 for each occurrence. Also, if an illegal burn during the ban causes damage to another person’s property, the incident will be investigated as arson.
The ordinance does not prohibit outdoor cooking in an enclosed apparatus designed for cooking, such as a grill.
The Greenville Fire-Rescue Department announced Tuesday that no burn permits will be issued by the Greenville Fire Marshal’s office until further notice.
Hunt County and all of North Texas remain under a heat advisory due to the temperatures which are forecast to continue to rise in the triple digits each afternoon through the upcoming weekend.
The National Weather Service forecast is calling for it to be sunny and hot today, with a high near 102, Heat Index values as high as 106 and a south southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
