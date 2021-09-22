Wednesday was another day of multiple fire calls across Hunt County and the region, as much of North Texas was under a “very high” danger of fire.
The Texas A&M Forest Service listed Hunt County and many of the surrounding counties under the level, due to the worsening drought conditions and the gusty winds out of the north associated with the arrival of the cold front.
Tomorrow, the county and the region were included under a “moderate” fire danger level, as the winds are expected to dissipate overnight. No chances of rain are in the National Weather Service forecast until at least Tuesday.
Hunt County is not currently under a ban on outdoor burning, but fire officials are urging anyone considering a controlled burn to use extreme caution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.