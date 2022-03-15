Rockwall and Hunt counties and the rest of North Texas received the first dose of the spring thunderstorm season Monday evening with reports of significant hail and at least one damaging tornado in Fannin County.
The line of severe thunderstorms crossed into the region shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, with Rockwall County and portions of Hunt, Collin and Dallas counties placed under severe thunderstorm warnings about 90 minutes later with reports of 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.
The hail was so heavy that it appeared more like a snowfall at one point. Julie Bowen of Greenville was in Rockwall at the time and said she was alarmed, even as she shared photos of the storm.
“It was crazy scary! It didn’t seem it would ever stop,” Bowen said. “Sad part is my daughter was just sitting there I was the one panicked.”
The storm also caused widespread power outages in the area. As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, Farmers Electric Cooperative reporting about nine homes just north of Royse City still had no power.
A tornado warning was issued for southern Fannin County just before 6:30 p.m. Monday, as a storm with a tornado and half-dollar size hail was located above Leonard. Significant damage was reported and survey teams with the National Weather Service and the Fannin County Emergency Management Department were still on the scene Monday morning assessing the extent of the devastation.
