Hunt County could receive a dose of rain and some cooler temperatures this weekend, with the arrival of a cold front.
The precipitation is arriving just in time as the soil in much of the region is beginning to rise to drought levels.
The Keetch-Byram Drought Index, or KBDI, which monitors soil moisture levels and is an indicator used to determine the threat of fire danger, revealed portions of Hunt County were reaching drought conditions.
A reading of “zero” under the index means the soil is saturated, while 800 is the highest reading on the index, indicating it would take eight or more inches of rainfall to bring the soil to saturation.
As of Thursday, Hunt County recorded readings of 409 to 631, with a countywide average of 540.
The National Weather Service forecast was calling for a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday, mainly after 1 p.m. and otherwise it is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 95.
Hunt County is currently not listed under a ban on outdoor burning.
