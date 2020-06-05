Hunt County recorded eight more confirmed COVID-19 cases, and a fifth death connected to the virus, overnight.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department completed an initial investigation and determined the most recent individuals included a female, aged 31-49, from ZIP Code 75401 which includes the city of Greenville; a male, aged 50-64, from ZIP Code 75401; a female, aged 31-49, from ZIP Code 75401; a male, aged 31-49 from ZIP Code 75401; a male, aged 31-49, from ZIP Code 75496, which includes Wolfe City and the surrounding area; a male aged 0-17 from ZIP Code 75401; a female, aged 0-17 from ZIP Code 75401; and a male, aged 0-17 from ZIP Code 75401.
All of the latest patients were reported recovering at home.
Stovall’s office reported an earlier case, a female, aged 50-64 from ZIP Code 75496, died last night in a Dallas hospital. She had underlying health conditions.
As of this morning, Hunt County had 114 confirmed cases of COVID-19. A total of 48 people were said to have recovered, while 61 individuals were current cases, 59 of whom were reported recovering at home, with two patients remaining in the hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.