One recent Thursday afternoon, a plump squirrel stood outside the front door of the Campbell Pecans store in downtown Commerce as if considering whether to go inside and see what was available.
Just about any other day in November during the past nine decades, he would have been in luck because the business typically is a booming operation this close to the holiday season.
But not this year.
“We don’t have any,” said owner Kathy Campbell as she looked over at the empty bins that usually are filled with pecans ready to be shelled, blown and bagged. “No one is coming in at all.”
She said it was pretty well expected. Last year’s pecan crop was much larger than normal, and because the crop is cyclical in nature, it was likely to be a lean harvest anyway.
A recent report from the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service explained that this past summer’s drought and heat also likely impacted some orchards.
Campbell Pecans on Washington Street opened for the holiday season on Nov. 1, celebrating its 93rd anniversary of buying and selling pecans for the public. Area residents usually bring in sacks of pecans they have collected, sometimes two or three pounds and occasionally a few hundred pounds at a time, then the store weighs them and pays the customers in cash.
Campbell said that by this time last year, the store had already taken in and sold more than 130,000 pounds of pecans.
“I’m not anticipating any right now,” Campbell said.
But anyone needing fresh pecans for their pies this Thanksgiving needn’t worry. Campbell has a display case full of bags ready for sale, although none are from Hunt County, or even Texas.
“These are all Georgia pecans,” she said
The business dates back to 1929, when Bernard Forrest (Buck) Campbell and his wife, Sallie Henrietta Armour Campbell, opened the original Campbell’s Produce on Alamo Street at the site of the old police station.
In 1944, the Campbells bought the building at 1302 Washington. The location had once been used as a mule barn.
The building is presumed to have been built in 1914 because of the year stamped into the concrete floor at the entrance. The building’s original tin ceiling is still in place. In the 1930s the building also held wrestling matches.
The pecans are loaded into a sorter, which separates them into three sizes — small, paper shell and large paper shell — and then loads them into burlap sacks. Some sacks are then sold, while others are then loaded into the cracker and blower, which produces the finished product.
The pecans are sold as fast as they are produced, at least most years.
But Campbell isn’t worried. She knows how the pecan business works. Kathy became a part of the family legacy when she married Glyn Campbell, grandson of the original owners. Glyn passed away in 2010 and now Kathy and her son Jayson manage the company.
“Of course next year will be great,” she said. “Because the trees will have had a chance to rest.”
