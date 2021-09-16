Entering the last weekend of the summer, one indicator reveals much of Hunt County, along with the surrounding region of north and northeast Texas, are reaching significant levels of drought conditions, along with a rising grass fire threat.
But relief is on the way, as additional rain chances and much cooler temperatures are expected to arrive in the middle of next week.
The Keetch-Byram Drought Index, or KBDI, monitors soil moisture levels and is a gauge used to determine the threat of fire danger.
A reading of “zero” under the index means the soil is saturated, while 800 is the highest reading on the index, indicating it would take eight or more inches of rainfall to bring the soil to saturation.
As of Thursday, Hunt County’s reading under the index ranged from 495 to 662, with the average listed at 599.
A KBDI between 400 and 600 is typical of late summer and early fall. Lower litter and duff layers contribute to fire intensity and will burn actively.
An average reading of 600 or above is considered entering severe drought conditions and increased fire danger.
Hunt County is currently not under a ban on outdoor burning.
A strong cold front is scheduled to cross into North Texas late in the day Tuesday, lowering high temperatures into the 70s and bringing chances for showers and thunderstorms.
