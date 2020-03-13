In light of the issuance today by Governor Gregg Abbott of a disaster declaration for the State of Texas due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Hunt County officials will be issuing a statement later today concerning how it may affect the daily operations at county offices, including the Hunt County Courthouse.
The Herald-Banner will provide the information as soon as it is released.
As of this morning, no one in Hunt County has been confirmed as having the virus, according to Hunt Regional Healtcare, the Hunt County Health Department and the Hunt County Department of Emergency Management.
