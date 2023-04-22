The City of Farmersville recently moved to extend its boundaries, an annexation which brought the city limits next door to the City of Celeste.
Hunt County officials are raising questions about the measure, along with a proposed creation of a Municipal Development District which is up for vote not in Hunt County, but in Collin County.
Hunt County Commissioner Mark Hutchins posted a message on his Facebook page Thursday, attempting to explain the situation.
Hutchins said the Farmersville City Council voted earlier this month to annex the hike and bike trail between Farmersville, Merit and Celeste.
“On the basis that it is property they own and contiguous with the City of Farmersville,” Hutchins said. “This had the effect of expanding the Farmersville Extraterritorial Jurisdiction (ETJ) one mile either side of the trail, running its full length. It is my opinion this was done without proper notice to the County or area residents. I believe there is a required notice to the County that was not complied with and have asked our attorney to investigate that matter.”
In response, the City of Farmersville hosted a town hall meeting at the Collin College Farmersville Campus. Hutchins said the commissioners court will also continue to work with the city on the situation.
In the meantime, an election was scheduled to decide the fate of the formation of an MDD, a Municipal Development District.
“This would impose a one-half cent sales tax (not a property tax),” Hutchins said. The election is being administered by Collin County Elections Administration (not through the Hunt County Elections Administration) and no polling place has been provided in Hunt County. All eligible voters must drive to Collin County.”
The election would call for voters to approve the creation of the Municipal Development District AND the termination of the corresponding Community Development Corporation.
Hutchins is also investigating whether proper election notices were provided.
Additional information on the district and the election is available online at https://www.dropbox.com/.../Municipal%20Development... (dropbox.com)
Most urgently, I strongly advise everyone to put out the word to your friends and neighbors in the ETJ about the election,” Hutchins said.
Early voting begins Sunday, April 23, 2023, at several locations including the Collin College Farmersville campus in the Atrium.
“It bears mentioning that a strong turnout from Hunt County residents of the ETJ could have a powerful impact on this election,” Hutchins said. “If I am not mistaken, there are over seven hundred voters in Hunt County eligible to vote in the May 6 MDD election, which is a considerable number, so do not assume your vote won’t matter. It does.”
