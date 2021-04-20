Hunt County and the surrounding area is now included under a Freeze Warning from the National Weather Service:
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freezing temperatures could damage or kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Freeze Warning means that an unusually late freeze is expected.
These conditions will kill sensitive plants, and residents are advised to protect tender vegetation. Automatic sprinkler systems should also be turned off to avoid creating ice patches on nearby roads, driveways, and sidewalks.
