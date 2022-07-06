The number of counties placed under burn bans in North Texas was extended Wednesday, as the severe drought and fire danger in the region also spread rapidly.
There is no relief in sight for the drought or the threat of fire.
Hunt County was among at least 191 counties in Texas which were under bans on outdoor burning as of Wednesday afternoon.
The list included the adjacent counties of Delta, Fannin, Kaufman, Rains and Van Zandt counties.
The Texas A&M Forest Service indicated Hunt County and the surrounding area of the state were under a “very high” level of fire danger Wednesday, as winds were reported gusting out of the south at up to 20 mph.
The agency is also reporting the county under “critically dry” conditions, as there has been little rain the in the past few weeks and with none in the upcoming forecast.
Hunt County’s ban on outdoor burning prohibits the outdoor burning of trash or other items in any of the unincorporated areas of Hunt County. A violation of the ordinance can result in a fine of up to $500 for each occurrence. Also, if an illegal burn during the ban causes damage to another person’s property, the incident will be investigated as arson.
The ordinance does not prohibit outdoor cooking in an enclosed apparatus designed for cooking, such as a grill.
The Greenville Fire-Rescue Department announced Tuesday that no burn permits will be issued by the Greenville Fire Marshal’s office until further notice.
Hunt County and all of North Texas remain under a heat advisory due to the temperatures which are forecast to continue to rise in the triple digits each afternoon through the upcoming weekend.
