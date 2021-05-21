A local man was arrested Thursday afternoon on multiple charges of sexual assault of a child.
Cedric Leon Barksdale, 56, of Greenville, was taken into custody by the Greenville Police Department and was being held in custody Friday morning in the Hunt County Detention Center on two counts of sexual assault of a child. Bond was set at $200,000.
Sexual assault of a child is a second degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison for each offense.
It was not immediately known if Barksdale has an attorney or would be filing a write of habeas corpus with the Hunt County District Courts in seeking the appointment of a defense counsel.
