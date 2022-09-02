Just in time for the Labor Day weekend, Hunt County has lifted the ban on outdoor burning.
The burn ban was pulled after the past few days of scattered, but at times heavy, showers and thunderstorms.
"We lifted the ban just a few minutes ago," David Alexander, with the Hunt County Fire Marshal's Office, said at 11 a.m. Friday.
Several nearby counties had also lifted their burn bans this week, but the Texas A&M Forest Service was still showing Collin and Rockwall counties under burn bans as of this morning.
A full story is being prepared for Saturday's Herald-Banner.
