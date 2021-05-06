A crowd of area residents gathered at the steps of the Hunt County Courthouse during the lunch hour Thursday to join in the observance of the 70th Annual National Day of Prayer.
The event was scheduled by the Greenville Ministerial Fellowship and the Greenville Interdenominatonal Ministerial Alliance.
The theme for this year's National Day of Prayer event is "Lord, Pour Out Your Love, Life and Liberty" from 2 Corinthians 3:17.
Thursday’s event was an interdenominational service. Local clergy and laity participated in prayers for local, state and federal governments, as well as for government leaders, youth, schools and the community as a whole.
The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.
