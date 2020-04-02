CORRECTION; 1:47 p.m.: There are seven cases confirmed in Hunt County.
The state district courts in Hunt County have issued an emergency order, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the order issued Thursday afternoon, which is included with the story posted online, all jury trials in the Hunt County Courthouse are hereby suspended until May 8 or until further order. Cases which have been previously set on the respective jury dockets between the effective date of the order and May 8 are hereby continued and will be reset.
There had been seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Thursday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.