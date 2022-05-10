A major Hunt County industry, Solvay Composite Materials, is conducting an Operator Job Fair this week to fill openings at its Greenville plant.
Starting pay is $18.15 per hour, progressing to $27.42 per hour.
The job fair is scheduled between 5 and 7 p.m. today and Thursday and between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday.at its plant located at 4300 Jackson Street in Greenville. The company supplies engineered materials to the aerospace industry.
Interested individuals can apply for positions online at https://careers.solvay.com/job/Manufacturing-Operator/744291802/
Computers will also be available at the job fair for individuals to apply for the position.
Qualified applicants can starting pay of $16.77 per hour, progressing to $26.24 per hour, along with benefits.
