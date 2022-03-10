Hunt County is in line for one more dose of winter tomorrow, before spring finally arrives.
It will be chilly and VERY windy Friday, with a chance for some icy precipitation in the forecast.
Hunt County is included in both a Winter Weather Advisory and a Wind Advisory for Friday.
The National Weather Service is predicting mixed precipitation in the region between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Friday, with sleet and snow accumulations from a tenth to half an inch, and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
Motorists should plan on slippery road conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
The Texas Department of Transportation has already treated highways and overpasses across Hunt County.
The Wind Advisory is calling for north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Friday.
The National Weather Service forecast is also calling for a low of around 22 degrees by Saturday morning, before a quick warm up for the rest of the weekend and into next week.
