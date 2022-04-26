Motorists in Hunt County continue to enjoy spectacular displays of bluebonnets and other wildflowers along local roadways.
There might be more to come, as heavy rains early Monday morning are combining with sunny skies and warming temperatures this week to help encourage the arrival of more and brighter blooms.
This particular batch was spotted Tuesday morning along State Highway 224 near the Texas A&M Commerce exit.
Bluebonnets started showing up in the Hunt County area in early April.
The Texas Department of Transportation notes that in general, the first bluebonnets open about March 15 in the southern part of the state, and in the more northern part of the state, the first flowers may not show before May 1. The length of the flowering period is about a month.
