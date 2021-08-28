Hotels in Hunt County are starting to see at least some of the evacuees fleeing the imminent arrival of Hurricane Ida.
As was the case when Hurricane Katrina rushed across the Gulf Coast toward southern Louisiana exactly 16 years ago, scores of residents of the state were reported to be trying to get out of Ida’s way.
Representatives with the Best Western and Comfort Suites hotels in Greenville said this afternoon they had been taking calls from Louisiana residents, inquiring as to the availability of rooms, with a few reservations already booked from families.
The National Hurricane Center reported this morning that Ida was expected to make landfall Sunday, likely as a Category 4 hurricane.
Hurricane conditions are expected in the hurricane warning area along the Louisiana coast beginning Sunday with tropical storm conditions expected to begin by late tonight or early Sunday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.