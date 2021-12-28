A portion of a Hunt County highway was closed Tuesday morning as a result of an overturned 18 wheeler.
The Union Valley, Cash and Greenville fire departments all responded to the accident which resulted in injuries to the driver of the vehicle.
Texas DPS Sgt. Kyle Bradford reported that at approximately 10:55 a.m. Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to a major crash involving an 18 wheeler at FM 1565 just northwest of the city of Poetry.
“Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2015 Freightliner Tanker truck was traveling at an unsafe speed and lost control into the curve overturning into the roadway,” Bradford said. “The driver was transported to Medical City of Plano with non-life threatening injuries. Several gallons of oil and gas were lost in the crash and the roadway will be shut down as the hazmat teams conducts clean up. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.”
The Kaufman County Emergency Management Coordinator was called in to coordinate the clean up scene.
