Hunt County and the City of Greenville came out to share the meaning of Memorial Day, as a big crowd participated in the “Carry The Load” walk.
The relay is in its 10th year and this is the eighth year Carry The Load has come through Hunt County on its way to its final destination in Dallas.
The walk which came through Hunt County is the New England Relay, one of five treks scheduled to pass through all 48 contiguous states in the United States, covering 20,000 miles, with 100 rallies conducted in a goal to raise $2 million for veterans, first responders and their families.
While in Hunt County, Carry The Load stopped at the Greenville Farmers Market, then traveled to Gibson Automotive for a rally before continuing at 4 p.m. for the 6.1 mile walk to the Pilot Travel Center on FM 1903 in Caddo Mills. All five walks are scheduled to meet up in time to conclude in Dallas Sunday for a ceremony Monday at Reverchon Park.
Carry the Load is a non-profit, founded by former Navy Seals to raise funds and awareness for veterans and their surviving families.
Organizers say Carry The Load was designed to rejuvenate the true meaning and purpose of the Memorial Day holiday as a way to honor those who served and died in service to the United States.
Additional information about the relay is available at the Carry The Load web site at carrytheload.org
