The Hunt County grand jury is scheduled to meet this week.
The grand jury is scheduled to convene Friday for the fifth of its six scheduled monthly sessions and can either issue indictments — or “true bills” — or determine its investigation did not find sufficient evidence to issue an indictment, in which case a “no bill” is issued.
The specifics of the cases which are presented to a grand jury are kept confidential until such time as the panel decides whether or not to issue indictments.
