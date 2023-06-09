The current edition of the Hunt County grand jury is set to meet today.
The grand jury can either issue indictments — or “true bills” — or determine its investigation did not find sufficient evidence to issue an indictment, in which case a “no bill” is issued.
The specifics of the cases which are presented to a grand jury are kept confidential until such time as the panel decides whether or not to issue indictments.
The charges are typically issued public and are accessible online via https://portal-txhunt.tylertech.cloud/Portal or if the subject named in the indictment has not yet been arrested, the charges may be issued sealed until such time as the individual is taken into custody and informed of the indictment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.