One of two individuals charged in connection with the alleged theft of thousands of dollars from the Greenville Independent School District, who pleaded guilty to a reduced charge earlier this year, has been indicted on a charge of aggravated assault..
Tevin Jamal Brookins, 28, of Greenville, is one of several people who were indicted during the March 26 setting of the current Hunt County grand jury, during its third monthly session. The panel also issued aggravated assault indictments against a Dallas man and a local woman, a sexual assault charge against a Greenville man, and a deadly conduct indictment against a Greenville woman concerning a shooting incident in Caddo Mills.
• Brookins was indicted on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon concerning an alleged incident on Nov. 10, 2020. Brookins was arrested afterward by the Greenville Police Department and was released Dec. 22, 2020 on a $100,000 personal recognizance bond.
The charge is a second degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison.
Brookins had been previously indicted on a felony charge of theft of property by public servant of the value of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000. During a Jan. 7 hearing in the 196th District Court Brookins pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of theft of between $750 and $2,500 and was sentenced to 56 days in the Hunt County Detention Center, with 56 days served.
As of the end of 2020, a change of venue to Rockwall County had been granted and a trial scheduled for a second defendant in the case, a former Greenville ISD official.
Special prosecutor Raegan Lambert, Assistant Attorney General with the Texas Attorney General’s Office claimed Ralph Sanders would have an unfair advantage if the trial remained at the Hunt County Courthouse.
A trial date has been scheduled in July.
Lambert was not seeking a change of venue for Brookins.
Sanders, 62, of Irving, the former GISD Chief Human Resources Officer, and Brookins were indicted by the Hunt County grand jury in August 2019, each on the theft charges.
The indictments alleged that between Aug. 1, 2016 and Dec. 31, 2917 Sanders and Brookins appropriated “money, or pay or benefits” from the district during Sanders’ tenure “and such property appropriated had therefore come into Ralph Sanders’ custody, possession, or control by virtue of his status as such a public servant.”
The original charge is a third degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 10 years in prison, with an optional fine of up to $10,000.
• Angel Daniel Martinez, 31, of Dallas was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence. Martinez was alleged to have committed the assault on or around Oct. 19, 2019. He was arrested on the charge on July 8, 2020 by the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office.
• Constance Delane Morgan, 48, of Greenville was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Morgan was alleged to have committed the assault on or around Jan. 31 in Greenville and was arrested by the Greenville Police Department.
• Tyrie Epps, 27, of Greenville was indicted on one count of sexual assault. The indictment alleges Epps committed the assault on or around Dec. 8, 2020, the same day he was arrested by the Greenville Police Department. Epps remains in custody in the Hunt County Detention Center, being held in lieu of $250,000 bond on the charge, which is a second degree felony..
• Stephanie Michell Thornburgh, 24, of Greenville, was indicted on a charge of deadly conduct-discharge firearm. The indictment alleges the incident occurred on Sept. 11, 2020 and Thornburgh was taken into custody early on the morning of Sept. 22, 2020 by officers with the Caddo Mills Police Department. The charge is a third degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 10 years in prison.
Hearings for arraignments on the indictments were not immediately scheduled with the 196th District Court.
