Hunt County Fair starts Friday

The 2023 Hunt County Fair and Livestock Show begins Friday, kicking off a schedule of fun, food and entertainment.
Michelob Ultra is the title sponsor for the Hunt County Fair, which is scheduled to run through April 30.
The Fair is celebrating its 56th year and will be offering carnival rides, live music, food, creative arts, a kids zone, and more.
The Hunt County Fairgrounds are located at 9800 Jack Finney Blvd., Greenville. Tickets are $10 each for adults and $5 for kids before 8 p.m. and $20/$10 after 8 each night. Gates open at 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon Saturdays and Sundays.
Armbands for all you can ride specials are available each night of the Fair. Details are available at https://www.huntcountyfair.net/p/2023-fair/tickets--deals2
Live music will be offered each night. Kicking off the first night of the Fair will be the Read Southall Band with special guest The Weathered Souls.
Saturday’s first full day of the event will feature performances by Casey Donahew with special guest Jacob Stelly and an Acoustic Song Swap with local Hunt County artists Michael Summers, Zach Romo and Colton O’Neill.
Those seeking information on the 2023 Fair can contact 903-454-1503 or visit huntcountyfair.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.