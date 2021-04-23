The 2021 Hunt County Fair and Livestock Show begins today, kicking off eight days of rides, music, food and fun
A flag raising ceremony is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. at the Fairgrounds, 9800 Jack Finney Boulevard in Greenville, and the 2021 Hunt County Fair will continue through May 2.
The first day’s schedule will include the Hunt County Only Junior Heifer Show, starting in the livestock pavilion at noon>
NOTE: Due to the potential; for inclement weather, the Kids Rodeo Mutton Bustin event, which had been scheduled to start at 6 p.m., has been canceled.
Tonight’s music entertainment begins at 8 p.m. and will feature Casey Donahew, followed by Michael Summers & 30 Miles East on the main stage.
The midway will be up and running and is expected to include thrill rides such as the Kamikaze, Hurricane and Himalaya and an assortment of favorite family rides.
All-you-care-to-ride armbands are $25 each tonight, $30 Saturday and $25 Sunday.
Those wanting additional information about the Fair can visit the web site at huntcountyfair.net, can call 903-454-1503 or send an email to info@huntcountyfair.net
