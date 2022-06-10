With the temperatures rising into the triple digits, and with winds also picking up again, the threat of grass and wild fires is predicted to increase for the next several days.
The Texas A&M Forest Service is forecasting Hunt and Rockwall counties to be under a “high” fire danger by Monday, due to the triple digit temperatures, gusty winds and a recent lack of significant rainfall.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for Hunt County and all of Northeast Texas starting at noon Saturday and continuing through 7 p.m. Sunday.
The National Weather Service forecast is calling for unseasonably hot and humid conditions which will generate heat index values above 105 for most of the area during the afternoon hours both Saturday and Sunday. Actual temperatures are also expected to reach the triple digits both Saturday and Sunday.
