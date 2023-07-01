Greenville and Hunt County are entering the Independence Day holiday weekend without being under drought conditions, although a drought is getting closer each week.
Residents are also being reminded that the use of fireworks is illegal in all of the cities in Hunt County.
One year ago, Hunt County was listed under a “very high” level of fire danger by the Texas A&M Forest Service and was placed under a ban on outdoor burning in early July due to lingering severe drought
The latest report from the United States Drought Monitor does not include Hunt County under a drought at all. The report, issued Thursday, was based on readings taken Tuesday morning.
While Hunt County remains in the clear, portions of Collin, Kaufman and Rockwall counties were reported as “Abnormally Dry” while much of Collin County was under a “Moderate Drought.”
And Hunt County may be getting a little break from the extreme heat, and have a potential at some precipitation as well.
The National Weather Service forecast was calling for today to be partly sunny, with a high near 96 and south southwest winds, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
And while there is no ban on outdoor burning and no immediate fire danger level, fire officials are advising the use of all fireworks are prohibited inside Greenville and all of the incorporated cities in Hunt County. They are allowed in the unincorporated areas.
Violators can be cited to appear in court and face fines for each offense.
