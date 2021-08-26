The Hunt County Commissioners Court has decided to keep the director of the county’s emergency management department, as well as the head of the Hunt County Health department, in place for another two years.
The commissioners voted Tuesday to reappoint Richard Hill, who also serves as the Hunt County Fire Marshal to a new term.
Hill, the Hunt County Director of Homeland Security/Emergency Management, will continue serving the county in all of the above roles beginning Sept. 1 and continuing through Aug.t 31, 2023.
His current salary of $67,308 per year will increase to $71,346 as of the start of the next fiscal year on Oct. 1.
