The drought in Hunt County has again risen dramatically in recent days, as has the threat of grass fires.
Hunt County is not currently under a ban on outdoor burning, but precautions are being urged as winds associated with the expected arrival of a cold front Sunday may increase the threat even higher.
The Keetch-Byram Drought Index — which monitors soil moisture levels and is an indicator of the potential for grass fires — showed much of Hunt County was under significant drought conditions Saturday.
A reading of “zero” under the index means the soil is saturated, while 800 is the highest reading on the index, meaning that it would take eight or more inches of rainfall to bring the soil to saturation.
As of Saturday morning, readings under the index for Hunt County ranged from 487 to 717, with a countywide average of 637.
Readings above 600 under the index are often associated with more severe drought with increased wildfire occurrence and intense, deep-burning fires with significant downwind spotting can be expected.
The National Weather Service forecast was calling for a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunday, with a high near 98. Light and variable wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Monday is expected to be sunny, with a high near 89 and a north northeast wind with gusts as high as 20 mph.
The Texas A&M Forest Service is predicting Hunt County to be under a “high” fire danger Monday, with areas to west, including Collin and Rockwall counties, to be under a “very high” fire threat.
Collin and Rockwall counties were the only counties in North Texas still under burn bans as of Saturday.
The ban on outdoor burning was lifted for Hunt County on Sept. 2, but the Hunt County Fire Marshal’s office is reminding residents that while they can burn household trash, untreated wood, brush and trees, controlled burns cannot be conducted inside an incorporated city. Burning is permitted only from sunup to sundown and a responsible person must always be present during the burning.
Campfires and cooking on an open flame or fire pit is permitted.
However, burning is not allowed if the wind speed is 23 mph or greater and some items are never allowed to be added to a burn pile, including electrical insulation, tires, shingles, treated lumber, heavy oils or asphalt materials, plastic, rubber, metal, mattresses and furniture and potentially explosive materials or chemicals.
Anyone needing additional information on preparing for a controlled burn can contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 903-408-4282.
