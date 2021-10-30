The seventh annual Bob Wills Fiddle Festival and Contest is underway all day Saturday in downtown Greenville.
The Fiddle Showcase continues on the outdoor stage on Lee Street, presenting performances by the Western Flyers with Redd Volkaert, the Women Of Western Swing, the Redd Volkaert Band and the Dave Alexander Texas Swing Band, while the Texas Steel Men will be performing at the Empty Glass Saloon with free admission.
The Fiddle Showcase will start at 1 p.m. next door to the Texan Theater.
All of the events during the day will be free and occurring outdoors.
Tickets are on sale for Ben and Noel Haggard, who will be presenting a tribute to Merle Haggard during a tonight’s concert scheduled at Greenville Municipal Auditorium. Special guests include Bob Wills Texas Playboys under the direction of Jason Roberts and are available at www.showtimeatthegma.com, at www.bobwillsfest.com, by calling 903-457-3126 or in person at the box office at 2821 Washington Street.
Wills was inducted into the County Music Hall of Fame in 1968, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999 and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007, for his significant contributions to American music from the 1930s to the 1960s.
Additional information is available at www.bobwillsfiddlefest.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.