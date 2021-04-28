Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Cloudy with rain arriving overnight. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Cloudy with rain arriving overnight. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.