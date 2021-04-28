State health officials have updated Hunt County’s COVID-19 statistics for the first time in more than a month, but the new figures are perhaps more puzzling than the earlier reports.
The latest information indicates that Hunt County has either added 397 new cases during the interim, has lost 411 confirmed cases, or something in between the two.
The Texas Department of State Health Services had been reporting 5,498 total cases of the virus in Hunt County, with 5,295 recoveries since March 22.
Wednesday, the agency reported Hunt County had 5,087 confirmed cases, with 808 probable cases.
The agency also reported Hunt County had 5,838 estimated recoveries of the virus, 751 more than the previous total
The number of deaths attributed the virus in the county was reported to be 166, which is one more than the total which had been reported April 21 and two more than since April 3.
Hunt County had been using a COVID-19 task force to track the statistics. The Hunt County Commissioners Court entered into the contract with STAT Medical in April 2020, enlisting the company to act s a response team to provide temporary personnel and support for the Hunt County Health Department for COVID-19 investigations, quarantines and related matters.
In early March, the commissioners voted to terminate the contract. County Judge Bobby Stovall praised the company’s efforts but added COVID-19 was so widespread that it made it almost impossible to trace where people are contracting the virus.
A few days later, Richard Hill, the executive director of the Hunt County Emergency Management Department, as well as the Hunt County Health Department, said the information would be released by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
• The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Wednesday that 28.57% of the Hunt County population 16 years and older had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Saturday, with 21.16% being fully vaccinated.
The state agency said 56.61% of the population 65 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and with 47.84% being fully vaccinated
Multiple locations in Hunt County were reported to have quantities of the Pfizer. Johnson and Johnson and/or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in stock as of Wednesday morning. The list is available online at https://vaccinefinder.org/search/
Numbers of those vaccinated in Hunt County and in each county across the state is available online at https://tinyurl.com/29mgxxan
