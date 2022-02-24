The Hunt County Courthouse will be opening late Friday.
The offices of the Herald-Banner will also reopen Friday.
County Judge Bobby Stovall has indicated all county offices, including the courthouse, will reopen at 10 a.m. Friday.
The Hunt County Voter Administration Office was also closed Friday due to the weather.
Friday will be the final day of early voting for the March 1 primary elections and the office 2217A Washington Street in Greenville, is scheduled to be open until 7 p.m. for all county precincts.
Polls Tuesday will be open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
The Herald-Banner office, 2305 King Street in Greenville will be open at the normal hours of 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday.
