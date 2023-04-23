The Hunt County Commissioners Court intends Tuesday to review the City of Farmersville’s recent annexation of the hike and bike trail between Farmersville, Merit and Celeste.
The commissioners are also expected to abandon a former Hunt County roadway during the regular session, scheduled at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville. The meeting will be open to the public and will also be streamed at on the county’s web site at huntcounty.net
• The commissioners are to hear from County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray concerning the Farmersville annexation along the trail in Hunt County, which the city says is municipal property.
The City of Farmersville is also claiming extraterritorial jusrsdiction along one mile on either side of the annexation(ETJ) and has scheduled a May 6 election to decide the the fate of the formation of a Municipal Development District. If approved, the district would institute a one-half cent sales tax on sales made within the district’s boundaries.
* The commissioners are also scheduled to consider the abandonment of County Road 2321. The road reportedly has been fenced off and unused for more than 20 years and meets all the statutory requirements for abandonment, if approved by the unanimous vote of the commissioners. The abandonment is requested by Kenneth “Pooh” Dennis of TES-BIG RACK RANCH Inc. through Precinct 2 Commissioner David Monroe.
