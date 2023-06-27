The Hunt County Commissioners Court is set to take a look at the roads during today’s regular session.
The commissioners also intend to consider and approve more than two dozen requests to install fiber optic duct and fiber optic cables for internet and telephone service along county roadways during the meeting, scheduled at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville.
The meeting will be open to the public and will also be streamed at on the county’s web site at huntcounty.net
Under action items, Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall is scheduled to receive the Annual Road Report for Commissioner precincts in Hunt County.
During the consent calendar, the commissioners are expected to approve permission to construct buried conduit and place fiber open optic cable within the county’s rights-of-way for 28 projects; 18 of which were from Community Internet Providers and 10 from Open Infra.
The meeting agenda also includes a potential lengthy executive session. Should any of the items listed under the executive session be put to a vote, it would be conducted during the regular agenda.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.