Fireworks fans may be able to continue having more opportunities to enjoy them each year as the Hunt County Commissioners Court plans today to consider renewing a regulation allowing for additional sales of fireworks.
The regular session begins at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St. in Greenville. The meeting will be open to the public and will also be streamed at on the county’s website at huntcounty.net.
The commissioners are scheduled to hear from David Alexander with the Hunt County Fire Marshal/Department of Homeland Security regarding a resolution allowing the sale of fireworks for Texas Independence Day, San Jacinto Day, and Memorial Day in Hunt County
The commissioners last voted in 2019 to allow the additional dates for the sales of fireworks. The sales could be suspended if the Hunt County Fire Marshal determines the county was under drought conditions which would prompt the enactment of a ban on outdoor burning. No drought conditions are currently in effect.
A state law adopted in 2015, which went into effect in 2016, allows individual counties to decide whether to permit retail sales of fireworks to the public on the additional dates.
Fireworks sales are scheduled to take place between Feb. 25 and March 2 for Texas Independence Day, April 16-21 for San Jacinto Day and May 24-29 for Memorial Day.
Fireworks are also allowed for sale during the 10-day periods leading to July 4 and Dec. 31.
The use of all fireworks are prohibited inside Greenville and all of the incorporated cities in Hunt County, but they are allowed in the unincorporated areas. Violators can be cited to appear in court and face stiff fines for each offense.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.