The Hunt County Commissioners Court plans today to begin the county budget process for the coming year.
A special session is scheduled at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville. The meeting will be open to the public and will also be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services
The only item under new business is budgeting for Fiscal Year 2021/22.
The current budget and tax rate, adopted in September 2020, included a four-cent reduction in the county property tax rate.
The property tax rate of 46.7018 cents per $100 valuation compared to the previous fiscal year’s 50.8512 cents per $100 valuation.
Due to an increase in property values, the county property tax on an average homestead increased by 27 cents, or .038 percent, from the previous year.
It was the third straight year the rate had been reduced and was a drop of 10.55 cents overall when compared to the 57.25 cents per $100 valuation which was in effect in 2004.
Additional information on the proposed budget and tax rate is available online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.budget
The Hunt County budget and tax rate need to be adopted by the start of the next fiscal year on October 1.
