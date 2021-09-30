The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted this week to renew the county’s membership in a program which helps pay for defense attorneys in death penalty capital murder cases.
The commissioners voted unanimously during Tuesday’s regular sesson vote to approve the renewal of the interlocal agreement with Lubbock County and the Regional Public Defender Office Local Government Corporation for Capital Cases program.
Hunt County has been a part of the program since first enrolling in August 2012.
The office was established in 2007 through interlocal agreements between the counties in the 7th and 9th judicial regions, with Lubbock County serving as the administrative county. Each participating county agrees to pay a yearly fee, based on its population and the number of capital murder cases it has filed within the last 10 years.
The cost of the program to Hunt County is on a sliding scale, but substantive terms and conditions of the renewed agreement, including fees charged to Hunt County are the same as the current agreement.
There are some limitations to the program. In the event two people are charged with capital murder and are facing the death penalty in the same case, the office could only defend one of them. The office also doesn’t handle the appeals of any convictions, nor does it pay for “second chair” defense attorneys, both of which would be still be paid for through the county. The office also does not handle capital murder cases where the death penalty is not being sought.
Hunt County currently has three potential death penalty capital murder cases pending trial, two of which at last report are being represented by the West Texas Regional Public Defender Office.
