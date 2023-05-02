The Hunt County Commissioners Court intends to meet in a special called session this morning, to take steps toward establishing the new county radio system.
The meeting is scheduled at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville. The meeting will be open to the public and will also be streamed at on the county’s web site at huntcounty.net
In late August 2022, the commissioners voted to awarded the countywide radio communication system contract to L3Harris, which had been vying for the bid with Motorola Solutions, the company the City of Greenville chose for communications services.
The county’s agreement with L3Harris is for just over $6 million for 10 years. However, the county will receive a $1.4 million discount for joining in with Van Zandt County’s radio system. It also will receive three years of covered maintenance. So the overall cost to the county will be about $4.1 million.
During this morning’s session, the commissioners are scheduled to approve an greement for maintenance of a section of Crestview Estates Road and the Combined Consumers Special Utility District water tower lot for the radio system.
