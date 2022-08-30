The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to adopt the county’s budget for next fiscal year, which includes the fifth straight reduction in the county’s property tax rate.
The rate is designed to raise the same amount of property tax revenue as the current budget.
County Judge Bobby Stovall proposed a Hunt County property tax rate of $36.1194 per $100 valuation for fiscal 2022/23, a tax rate less than the current $42.8379 cents per $100 valuation.
The tax rate approval by commissioners represents the fifth straight year the rate has been reduced. The new rate is a drop of more than 21 cents overall when compared to the 57.25 cents per $100 valuation in effect in 2004.
The proposed tax rate also represents the “no new revenue” tax rate, the rate for the coming tax year that will raise the same amount of property tax revenue for Hunt County from the same properties as in the current year. That mean Hunt County is not proposing to increase property taxes for the 2022 tax year.
No one addressed the commissioners concerning the budget, although former Greenville City Councilman Al Atkins came forward to thank the commissioners for adopting the no new revenue rate.
“The citizens of the county certainly do appreciate it,” Atkins said.
The budget does raise more revenue from property taxes over the current budget by $2.36 million or 6.53%. Of that, just under $2 million will be revenue raised from new property added to the tax roll this year.
Both votes were unanimous.
“I think we’ve got a good budget for the coming year,” Stovall said, adding there was an approximately $22 million fund balance included in the budget.
“We feel like we are in very strong shape,” he added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.