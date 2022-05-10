Hunt County residents will have an opportunity this fall to vote on a property tax freeze on homestead properties within the county owned by residents 65 years and over and/or disabled.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court, at the close of Tuesday’s meeting, agreed to place the measure on the ballot for the Nov. 8 elections.
Specifics of the proposed exemption weren’t immediately released and the vote came following an extended executive session during the meeting.
County Commissioner for Precinct 1 Mark Hutchins raised the possibility of such an exemption in April.
While many taxing entities within Hunt County, such as cities and school districts, already have homestead property tax exemptions in place for seniors 65 and older, Hutchins’ proposal if approved would apply to properties in the county itself.
“That is correct as I understand it,” Hutchins said at the time. “We are still doing our due diligence in seeking legal counsel on the matter, but my understanding is this would only relate to County property taxes.”
An additional story is being prepared for Thursday’s Herald-Banner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.