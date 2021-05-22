A celebration of the life of Audie Murphy, the Hunt County native who went on to become the most decorated American soldier of World War II will continue this afternoon during the 25th annual Audie Murphy Day celebration.
The Fletcher Warren Civic Center was the location for this morning’s events in connection with Audie Murphy Day, with activities moving this afternoon to the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum, 600 I-30 East in Greenville.
There will be a one time admission fee to museum of $6 for adults, $4 for seniors and $2 for children 6-18 yrs.
The schedule for this afternoon:
1:00 – 2:00 Ende-Gailliard House & Maynard-Wilkins Log Cabin Open
2:00 T.V. show – Custer: War Lance & Sabre
3:15 Auction & Raffle
3:45 Audie Bingo
5:00 Hot dogs/soft drinks
6:00 Michael Dante: Q & A Session
7:00 Movie: Arizona Raiders
8:30 Candlelight Remembrance
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.