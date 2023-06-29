In anticipation of the 247th anniversary of the founding of the United States, members of the Hunt County Bar Association, along with judges from the county’s state district courts and county courts-at-law, intend Friday to recite the Declaration of Independence on the steps of the Hunt County Courthouse.
It is the eighth year the event has been conducted at the courthouse. It was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Eight individuals volunteered for the event in 2022, with each attorney taking a turn at one sections of the document.
On July 4, 1776, the Continental Congress approved the Declaration of Independence, setting the 13 colonies on the road to freedom as a sovereign nation.
The event is sponsored by the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, which has been presenting readings of the Declaration since 2010.
During 2016, for the first time, the readings were conducted outside of the courthouses in each of the state’s 257 counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.