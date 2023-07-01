Some local legal professionals joined together Friday in anticipation of Tuesday being the 247th anniversary of the founding of the United States of America.
Members of the Hunt County Bar Association, along with judges from the county’s state district courts and county courts-at-law, met on the steps of the Hunt County Courthouse at noon to recite the Declaration of Independence.
A small assembly of spectators stopped to listen as organizer Katherine Ferguson began the event by offering a brief history of the Declaration and the Bill of Rights, followed by each attorneys on hand taking a turn at one of the sections of the document.
It was the eighth year the event has been conducted at the courthouse, It was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19.
On July 4, 1776, the Continental Congress approved the Declaration of Independence, setting the 13 colonies on the road to freedom as a sovereign nation.
The event is sponsored by the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, which has been presenting readings of the Declaration since 2010.
